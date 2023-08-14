Georgia: Vote smarter, not harder

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

Some members of Congress apparently believe that they know how to run a credit card company better than the actual credit card companies. Considering that officials in D.C. haven’t balanced a budget in over two decades, have saddled taxpayers with over $32 trillion of debt and struggle to accomplish anything meaningful, I’d wager to say that they are in over their heads.

Despite Congress’ obvious shortcomings, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-KS, have decided to try to reinsert themselves into the business of credit. A few weeks ago, they reintroduced the Credit Card Competition Act, which is just the latest government attempt to meddle in private markets, and it should have credit card holders up in arms.