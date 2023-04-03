Marc Hyden

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

The 40 legislative days of darkness—when the Georgia General Assembly is in session—finally came to a close on March 29 as lawmakers adjourned for the year. It concluded a three-month sprint in which legislators introduced nearly 1,200 bills.

Some were good, some were bad, and others were just weird, which may explain the now-famous quote from Gideon J. Tucker, a 19th century jurist and politician: “No man's life, liberty or property are safe while the Legislature is in session.”