Jack Bernard

"We can't just choose to learn what we want to know... We should learn everything the good, the bad, the truth of who we are as a nation," President Biden, March 2023

In the 1970s, I worked in North Atlanta but lived near Coweta County. I carpooled to my job with a former military Col. who lived in Peachtree City. Anytime we were listening to the news and civil rights came up, he made various racist statements, saying that there was no need for our nation to address civil rights since federal laws were passed in the 60s. He chose to ignore both our past and continuing state and local governmental efforts to undermine these laws. It did not surprise me when his son decided to move to Idaho where there were few black people.