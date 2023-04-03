"We can't just choose to learn what we want to know... We should learn everything the good, the bad, the truth of who we are as a nation," President Biden, March 2023
In the 1970s, I worked in North Atlanta but lived near Coweta County. I carpooled to my job with a former military Col. who lived in Peachtree City. Anytime we were listening to the news and civil rights came up, he made various racist statements, saying that there was no need for our nation to address civil rights since federal laws were passed in the 60s. He chose to ignore both our past and continuing state and local governmental efforts to undermine these laws. It did not surprise me when his son decided to move to Idaho where there were few black people.
As do the majority of Americans, and hopefully the people of Newnan and Coweta County, our President believes that we cannot simply whitewash away history like that Peachtree City man desired. Our nation has accomplished many great things. But our long history of bigotry and racism, which continues to this day, is not one of them.
Biden made these remarks in Selma, Alabama. He appeared at a gathering to remember the 58th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” Bloody Sunday is the observance of a 1965 peaceful march for Black voting rights at the Emmit Pettus Bridge in Selma (named for a KKK leader) that turned into a state sponsored police riot, severely injuring non-violent marchers. My wife had relatives living in Selma at the time.
As viewers watched the bloody scene on their TVs, pressure was placed on politicians of both parties to finally act to enact national legislation to protect black voting rights. Later that year, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (a truly bi-partisan bill) was enacted on a 77-18 Senate vote and a 333-74 House vote and signed by LBJ, a Southerner. It was designed to stop voter suppression in the South and elsewhere.
It worked quite well for nearly 50 years, until relatively recently. In 2013, in a controversial 5-4 decision, a highly politicized right wing Supreme Court struck down the coverage formula used to determine which states would be monitored by the Federal government as to voting practices (Section 4 b), saying it was unfair and unneeded. In effect, this made one of the most significant civil rights laws toothless.
States wanting to restrict minority voting rights felt free to do so-and have for the last 10 years in swing states like Georgia where obstruction (and gerrymandering) becomes more and more obvious every year. That's why Rep. Drew Feguson has virtually no chance of being defeated. Of course, it is not just Georgia. There is a pattern of MAGA type politicians attempting to both redistrict and cut down the minority vote, which relies heavily on mail in ballots and ballot boxes.
SB 90 is similar to Georgia suppression laws. It restricts voter registration, especially registering for absentee voting, throwing hurdles in the path instead of encouraging participation. It also eliminates ballot boxes, used by 1.5 million Floridians. Last year, a federal judge ruled that SB 90 violated federal law, but DeSantis is appealing.
What can we expect if DeSantis, who is trying to “out-Trump” former President Trump, is elected President? More ignorance of the past?
We have only 2 political parties which matter. One of them supports a former President who equates violent racists in Charlottesville with peaceful pro-democracy protesters. And promotes the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen from him. And, per polling, the majority of GOP voters believe that lie.
Most Americans do not realize that Adolph Hitler was democratically elected. Once in office, he chose step by step to undermine the German democracy. Our own nation is on an anti-democratic road that can lead to autocracy. We must change directions now before it is too late.