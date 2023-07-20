Letter To The Editor

One can rightly argue that the founding principle of American jurisprudence is that no one has the right to initiate the use of physical force against another.

No one (by mob, group or government, for that matter) has the right to violate or assume the role of a criminal by compelling another to recourse by violence. Disputes in the U.S. are settled not by guns, but by the courts, where all parties have a chance to present and to settle their disputes.