One can rightly argue that the founding principle of American jurisprudence is that no one has the right to initiate the use of physical force against another.
No one (by mob, group or government, for that matter) has the right to violate or assume the role of a criminal by compelling another to recourse by violence. Disputes in the U.S. are settled not by guns, but by the courts, where all parties have a chance to present and to settle their disputes.
In cases of plain and sudden aggression, where one’s life or the life of others are threatened, one has a duty to act appropriately (only if one has that ability to do so) to put a stop to the harm that is caused (or would be caused).
The violation of this principle is itself a crime. Therefore one has the right to defend themselves and others only in retaliation and only against those who initiated its use.
This is why the present case against former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny should and must rightly fail, or we are all placed in peril, which could result in an open season on anyone innocently walking the streets or abiding in the safety of their home in any city in this country by any thug(s) or murderer(s) who have an unspoken need and unjustified motive to do harm.