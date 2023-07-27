Quick Car 54 lesson for the young, the uninitiated or the TV-averse: “Car 54, Where Are You?” was a television sit-com in 1961-62 starring Joe E. Ross and Fred Gwynne as two comedic police officers, Toody and Muldoon, driving squad car #54.
It was sanitized fun, but it’s actually the show’s title and theme song I celebrate.
The theme song, "Car 54, where are you?” is an absolute ear worm, and a grammatically correct one at that (Google it). My brother still sings every memorized word with great glee. Please don’t get him started.
Why the lesson? News flash: I have a robust aversion to the ubiquitous grammar crime, “Where are you at?”
“Car 54, where are you at?” would never do in those days. The song’s meter wouldn’t allow it, but also, it’s a grammar crime. NBC had censors back then, too.
Today, though? Oh sweet mother of Elvis, give me strength. Offenses are everywhere, every day. Any good country song isn't worth its Grammar Infraction Rating without at least one “where you at?” Extra points for each “ain't” and “purty.”
Wish I could take credit for the following line, but alas, I saw it on Facebook, unaccredited. It's just so me:
“My life is a constant battle between wanting to correct grammar and wanting to have friends.”
I know people don’t like to be corrected. I pray for the serenity and the wisdom to accept the fact that I can’t necessarily convince grammar criminals to mend their ways. I'm sure I annoy them as much as they annoy me. Humor helps. My sincere thanks to the anonymous author of the following meme:
Devil: “This is the lake of lava you will be spending eternity in.”
Me: “Actually, since we’re underground, it would be magma, and, to be grammatically correct, this is the lake of lava in which I will be spending eternity.”
Devil: “You do understand this is why you’re here, right?”
If people want to say or write something grammatically incorrect, they have every right. And I have every right to yell at the TV screen because a journalist, or announcer, or anyone who ought to know better says, “Where … are/is … you/he/she/we/they/it … at?”
The scenario often goes like this: “Now let’s hear from Joe Reporter, who is on the scene,” intones the highly compensated news anchor in suit and tie as he speaks with a trained, resonant voice.
“Hi Joe, can you tell us what’s happening out there and exactly where you’re at?”
My heart sinks.
“No go, Joe,” I begin, my low voice in a steady crescendo. “Don’t do it. Please do NOT pick up what he just put down!”
Sure enough, Joe responds: “Yeah Jeff, I’m at 111 Wherever Street and police are on their way to the scene of this heinous crime. Until they get here, I’ll keep you posted on where they’re at.”
“Heinous,” I whisper. “I’ll tell you what’s heinous, Joe.” And I hit the mute button as fast as my aging reflexes allow. I just don’t have the bandwidth anymore to suffer it.
Rick hates it when the reporters on the street start their responses with, “Yeah.”
“Yeah,” is just a colloquialism, but it’s still a crime in Rick’s professional grammar handbook, and I agree. Predictable as sweet tea at a Southern supper, he shouts at the television, “Yeah?? Really? Come on! Say YES! Be professional!”
By the time he and I are done, we’ve both missed the reporter’s incisive commentary because Rick has talked over the first part, and I’ve muted the television altogether when they tell us “where they are at.” Aren’t we a pair? Send in the clowns. Don’t bother; they're here.
“Where are you at?” makes me want to eat a chocolate éclair, slug down a glass of sparkling Rosé and go for somebody’s shirt collar. So, it’s comfort food only for me. I would never go all Jan. 6 on anyone. That would be criminal, too. Definitely not my scene.
People give themselves away when they say, “Where are you at?” Maybe a whole lot of folks don’t even notice, or care, which is actually a large part of the problem. Ignorance is bliss. Per country songstress, Joe Dee Messina, their “give a damn’s busted.”
Bad grammar doesn’t make its perpetrators fat. But it doesn’t make them look very smart, either. Is it so hard to drop the "at" and simply say, “Where are you?” Such an easy fix in a world where easy fixes are few and far between.
But you do you. Some of us will take note. We will bless your heart, put our fingers on our eyelids to stop the twitching and wish we didn’t care. Then we will acknowledge a losing battle and crave sweets, spirits or Lay’s wavy potato chips. Some of us may even give in to all three.
Bottom line: “Where are you at?” is criminal. Period. Adding a pejorative nickname like, “Where are you at, Space Biscuit?” Still criminal.
Sadly, perpetrating this crime may eventually alter the English language, the global lingua franca – a language used by people with different native languages to communicate with each other.
Please, for the love of Funk & Wagnalls, grammarians and English teachers everywhere, choose better.
I will if you will. I’ve already lost 15 pounds. Mainly thanks to the mute button, though.