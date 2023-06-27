Igor Rostislavovich Shafarevich is not exactly a household name, but the man richly deserves to be remembered, a century after his birth and six years since his death.
He was born 100 years ago this month in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, about a hundred miles west of Kyiv.
He died in 2017 at the age of 93, leaving behind remarkable contributions to mathematics and a powerful indictment of the ancient calamity known as socialism.
Growing up in Ukraine under Soviet-imposed socialism, Shafarevich harbored misgivings about the system from an early age. He eventually morphed into a full-blown, anti-Marxist dissident and an ally of Andrei Sakharov, the physicist famous for defending human rights against the regime’s assaults. Despite his world-class credentials in mathematics, Shafarevich was fired from Moscow University because of his collaboration with Sakharov.
His book titled “The Socialist Phenomenon” is Shafarevich’s most significant and memorable foray outside mathematics. The great Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn authored the Foreword to its English translation.
The first 200 pages of the book surveys socialist ideas and experiments in history, from Plato and Greece to Mesopotamia, Egypt and China to the Inca civilization in South America. The totalitarian Incan nation was short-lived (it couldn’t defend itself against a few hundred Spanish) but it may well be the most thoroughly regimented and centrally planned nightmare the world has ever known.
In the final third of the book, Shafarevich offers his analysis of socialism. He argues that “at least three components of the socialist ideal — the abolition of private property, the abolition of the family and socialist equality — may be deduced from a single principle: the suppression of individuality.”
Socialism presents itself in multiple flavors, but the unadulterated version promises “the greatest possible equality.” This is the height of hypocrisy and delusion, Shafarevich argues, because at the same time, socialism offers up “a strict regimentation of all of life, which would be impossible without absolute control and an all-powerful bureaucracy which would engender an incomparably greater inequality.”
Humans participate in life as thinking, acting individuals, not as indistinguishable portions of a collectivist blob. “Cultural creativity, particularly artistic creativity, is an example,” the author points out. Renaissance Italians didn’t paint “The Last Supper.” Leonardo da Vinci did. “And in periods when socialist movements are on the increase, the call for the destruction of culture is heard ever more distinctly,” Shafarevich explains.
Socialism is fundamentally anti-culture because it seeks to supplant individual initiative with one-size-fits-all, top-down diktats. Its centralized, mandated blueprint is ultimately a death sentence because “Not only people but even animals cannot exist if reduced to the level of the cogs of a mechanism.” Shafarevich shows that “a consistent implementation of the principles of socialism deprives human life of individuality and simultaneously deprives life of its meaning and attraction.”
The collectivism that socialism champions is ultimately a mirage. There is no “blob” that thinks and acts. Only individuals do. The so-called “collective” reduces to some individuals wielding power over other individuals. Socialism is, therefore, cannibalism animated by philosophy. Shafarevich essentially told the world this a half-century ago, and the world still struggles to learn it.
Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.