While our children got my blue eyes, they inherited their mother's teeth.
My youngest is getting braces today, and it’s not going well. My wife sends a photo of my little girl in the chair, wearing an apparatus around her mouth straight out of a horror movie.
It’s been a long month for her. Well, for both of us.
We’ve traveled a few thousand miles since school got out. Road trips, airplane trips that take us to another road trip across Texas for our weekend family reunion with cousins on Lake Texoma.
The drive from Houston to Kingston, Oklahoma, is a five-hour affair, with breaks for lunch and Buc’ees. Like every year, it’s something we look forward to.
My son wants to hobnob and sling cocktails for the grown-ups.
My daughter wants to swim until dark.
All I want to do is rest.
Luckily, this is a special vacation where no one looks to me as an activity coordinator. As a result, I find myself completely free to relax.
So I read. Over the next three days, I knock out two books.
In between the reading, I sleep like a teenager.
I’m not trying to be antisocial, but a true vacation for me is having some alone time.
Spending time with the kids at the lake is something I truly relish. I also love swimming, so I’m happy to jump in and play with my daughter once the other kids have had enough.
A kid in the water is better than a sandbox. You can witness their imaginations hard at work before the awkwardness of adolescence eventually sets in.
While my daughter implores me to spend time with her, my son considers me a necessary nuisance. A hanger-on, like his sister, on a lake vacation designed solely for him.
As a result, I’ve taken more photos of my daughter than him who can’t be bothered with such chores. Any photos of him will be selfies, thank you very much.
At the end of the weekend, the family takes an evening boat ride on the pontoon. We shove off at dusk and watch the night sky slowly reveal the stars hiding beneath.
I do my best to snap a photo of both kids on the boat. It goes about as well as I expected. I send it to Beth, who is enjoying some time alone back home with the dogs.
She reminds me this is par for the course with siblings, an experience we never had. So I relax, manage my expectations, and ease into my seat.
As my son starts “cabin service” for the passengers, my daughter slides up beside me and we spend the next hour or so staring upwards.
Sure enough, one star turns into a thousand as the blanket of night falls over the lake. She stays by my side as we watch for shooting stars.
She’s searching for one too but always seems to miss the ones I see. I do my best to alert her, but at that point, she might have one second left to find it.
I eventually see one so vibrant and close, it could have been a flare. But the two-second lifespan makes it clear it wasn’t. Luckily, she caught the last second of this incredible moment.
Behind me, a younger cousin is vying for time behind the wheel to steer the boat with Uncle Eric. A common rite of passage among the kids.
The water is calm on the lake tonight, and there’s no place else we want to be. Or so I thought.
“I’m ready to go back,” she says.
“Back to the beach?” I ask.
“No. Home.”
Between Cumberland Island, Jekyll Island, Lake Texoma, and all the airports and car trips in between, she’s hungry for what all kids eventually want over the summer.
To do nothing. At home.
She’s still leaning against me as we make our way to shore.
You only get one summer as a 9-year-old girl, and I only get one summer as the parent of one. I know I’m on borrowed time.
Luckily, she still wants to be with me.