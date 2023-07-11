Lawrence W. Reed

Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.

In his 2005 book, “The Little Guide to Your Well-Read Life,” Steve Leveen explains “how to gain a lifetime of greater fulfillment as a reader” as well as how to fall in love with a book as you read it.

“A single book at the right time can change our views dramatically, give a quantum boost to our knowledge, help us construct a whole new outlook on the world and our life,” he writes. “Isn’t it odd that we don’t seek those experiences more systematically?”