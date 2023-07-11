In his 2005 book, “The Little Guide to Your Well-Read Life,” Steve Leveen explains “how to gain a lifetime of greater fulfillment as a reader” as well as how to fall in love with a book as you read it.
“A single book at the right time can change our views dramatically, give a quantum boost to our knowledge, help us construct a whole new outlook on the world and our life,” he writes. “Isn’t it odd that we don’t seek those experiences more systematically?”
Leveen’s book is one I can heartily recommend for your summer reading but there are so many more to suggest that it’s painful to cull my list to fit column space. Nonetheless, below are a few I strongly endorse.
The first four command attention because they deal with one of the critical issues of our time, namely, the education of our children. Their titles are all the description you need:
“Race to the Bottom: Uncovering the Forces Destroying American Public Education” by Luke Rosiak.
“40 Ways Government Schools are Failing Today’s Students” by Connor Boyack and Corey DeAngelis.
“The Marxification of Education” by James Lindsay.
“The Death of Learning: How American Education Has Failed Our Students and What to Do about It” by John Agresto.
“In Search of Mary Seacole: The Making of a Cultural Icon” by Helen Rappaport. A true story of a heroine of the Crimean War and the author’s journey to uncover the lost evidence about her daring exploits.
“The Optimist’s Daughter” by Eudora Welty. The much-beloved Mississippi author of Southern tales won a Pulitzer Prize for this brief novel.
“A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century” by Paul Kengor. A riveting account of a special relationship that helped end the Cold War.
“Uncovered: How the Media Got Cozy with Power, Abandoned Its Principles and Lost the People” by Steve Krakauer. How did the major media go from reliable and objective to a side-arm of political power? Here’s the story.
“Wealth, Poverty and Politics: An International Perspective” by Thomas Sowell. A definitive and devastating refutation of Thomas Piketty, Paul Krugman, and others, Sowell explains income inequality in the context of geography, demography, and culture.
“Black Slaveowners, 1790-1860” by Larry Koger. What were the motivations and circumstances surrounding the ownership of fellow blacks as slaves before the Civil War? This authoritative history is a must-read if slavery is to be fully understood and opposed.
“How Not to Suck at Life: 89 Tips for Teens” by Connor Boyack. One of the best books you could possibly give to a young person, this one will help instill self-confidence, leadership, critical thinking, entrepreneurship, and appreciation for the work ethic.
“The Man Who Knew Infinity” by Robert Kanigel. The basis for a recent and very good movie of the same title, this book in the inspiring true story of an amazing young mathematician from Madras, India.
Stay tuned for yet another excellent book, due out in August, by local historical fiction author T.M. “Mike” Brown. It’s titled “The Last Laird of Sapelo” and I’m proud to say that I wrote the Foreword for it.
Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.