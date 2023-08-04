Toby Nix 2023

Sgt. Toby Nix is a local writer, guitarist and public information officer for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. He is the author of two books, “Columns I Wrote” and “A Book I Wrote.” He can be reached at tobynix@yahoo.com .

 

I am a person who has struggled with religion for some time now.

I remember talking to one of my brothers after our dad died. We were riding from the funeral home back to his house, talking about the afterlife.