I am a person who has struggled with religion for some time now.
I remember talking to one of my brothers after our dad died. We were riding from the funeral home back to his house, talking about the afterlife.
I told him I didn’t feel like Pop was in some better place, or that he was somewhere out there looking over me. It’s what I felt at that moment in our conversation.
I wasn’t always like that. I was quite the opposite, actually. I went to church regularly in high school and even met the one I’d marry at that old church up on Buffington Road in College Park.
I’ve had the same conversation with a buddy at work a few times over the years. He and I have seen every kind of dead a person could be, from automobile accidents and murders to all manner in between.
I told him seeing all those lifeless bodies laying there made me feel like the end was kind of just … the end of things. He, having been in the profession longer than me and having seen more death than I have, said it had an opposite effect on him.
I found myself reading from the Bible on the town square the other week. I felt like the world’s biggest hypocrite, standing up there reading verses from a book full of life instructions, knowing deep down that I don’t do a very good job at all of following those instructions.
It didn’t help me much standing up there with some of the most legitimate Christian men I know in my life.
I so strongly loathe anyone I’d consider a hypocrite that I tend to not tell anyone I’m a Christian, as I feel like such a claim would do a disservice to the religion, being uttered by someone like me.
But I do believe.
I think the fact that 10 guys who all went through various levels of denial and disbelief were willing to die torturous martyrs’ deaths for their cause certainly must have all seen something very convincing. That’s what I always fall back on when I doubt.
I was telling another buddy at work about how I felt reading the Bible on the town square. (Yeah, I know, I talk to a lot of buddies at work. I work with good people.)
She reminded me that Saul literally killed Christians before going on to write two-thirds of the New Testament. I figure that anyone in the history of the earth that God ever used to do anything good has lived a life of sin at some point.
Maybe there’s hope for me yet.
I don’t know where I am on this journey we call life. I don’t know where I’m going. Sometimes I feel like I’m on the prodigal road – somewhere between where I used to be and where I should be.
I do know where I’d like to go at the end of it all. I just wish I felt better about my odds of going there.