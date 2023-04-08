Rick and I just returned from an epic two weeks in Hong Kong and Phuket, Thailand. What day is it? I’ve been unsure since we left town on March 20.
Hong Kong is beautiful, hilly and hot. Phuket is beautiful, hilly and even hotter. Phuket heat is like a biblical fiery furnace inside the 7.2 trillion-degree Hadron collider inside a live, molten lava-spewing volcano. Maybe I exaggerate, but not by much.
The Thai people have a lovely tradition of rolling snow-white washcloths into small, neat bundles and dipping each one in ice-cold water infused with fragrant lemongrass. They stack these refreshers into neat pyramids on trays and offer them to guests and visitors, and in my case, people who look like they are one step away from heat stroke and ICU. My gratitude was, and is, endless.
We traveled thousands upon thousands of miles through multiple time zones and layovers, 30 hours each way, to celebrate our younger son’s weddings. Plural. Same son. Same bride. Two weddings.
The first one, in Hong Kong where he and his bride live and work, was a small, legal ceremony in the chamber of the Marriage Registry with a dozen close friends and the two of us in attendance. Outside after the ceremony, we toasted the happy couple with champagne in a garden courtyard, under a flower-laden arbor and lunched at a fine restaurant.
The second ceremony the next week was a good and proper, dream-destination wedding at a spacious villa with an infinity pool atop a hill overlooking the beautiful beaches and crystal waters of Phuket.
What a wedding it was. Thirty-five close friends and family from all over the world (including Nick’s older brother, Scott) made the supreme effort to be there.
Nick and his beautiful bride, Olga, stood together amid bouquets of exotic flowers and palms at the spot where Nick’s dad stood to officiate; the place where the couple would join hands, speak their vows and seal them with a sweet kiss; where the present was claimed, the future promised and all 37 hearts in attendance beat with love, hope, acceptance, affection and affirmation.
They met quite by chance several years ago after Chinese New Year celebrations in Hong Kong. Celebratory crowds clogged streets as well as all modes of public transit. After two full buses passed him by, he hopped on the third bus and found one spot to squeeze himself in. She was standing there. They struck up a conversation and the rest is history. Kismet. Destiny.
They have been there for each other ever since.
Olga is of Russian-Mongolian descent, bilingual and brilliant. She speaks fluent English and Russian. Her sweet mother and many in her family who came to the wedding do not speak English.
No matter.
Despite the language barrier, we all attempted to communicate in other ways: through facial expressions, hand gestures, laughter and fumbling, full-on charades. (Ok, sometimes Google).
Foreign language communication tip: Be creative and change your strategy if you’re not going over well. Just saying the same thing again louder doesn’t mean they’ll understand you any better the second time.
Our families were there for Nick and Olga. And our families ended up bonding with each other. We brought each other gifts. We hugged. We laughed. We conversed or at least kept trying until we understood the general idea. We were all touched in the most basic way: purely as humans, free of any politics, presumptions or prejudice.
Oh, and Nick and Olga's song? The Beatles’ ballad, “Here, There, and Everywhere.” “To lead a better life, I need my love to be here …” Isn’t connection — being here, there, and everywhere for each other — the very best humanity can offer, whether it be for loved ones, friends or total strangers?
Travel is an exciting, valuable eye-opener. It enlarges our worldview, expanding our understanding, both inside and outside of our comfort zones. Travel allows us to discover and embrace a global community beyond our hometown bubble.
Just when we think the world is doomed by hate, we find good, lovely souls out there who lift us up by their very presence. They speak different languages. They may look different, enjoy foreign customs, worship in unfamiliar ways to us. But we share the same common, human spirit of respect and kindness. Good people are everywhere.
I like to focus on that and avoid folks with closed minds, cold hearts and broad brushes who paint all “others” as de facto threats and enemies.
Over these last two weeks we have celebrated two weddings far, far away from our home. A son finding his soulmate is every parent’s dream. We are so grateful. Our hearts are full. We are forever changed, having bonded with fine humans halfway around the world. We cherish their presence in the universe and in our lives.
May their god(s) and ours bless us all, every one, here, there and everywhere.