Susie Berta

Longtime Newnan resident Susie Berta has many creative pursuits, including music, art, writing, cooking, gardening, entertaining and decorating. She is now pursuing her passion for writing and recently published her memoir, “The Veterinarian’s Wife.” She can be reached at susie.berta@gmail.com.

 

Rick and I just returned from an epic two weeks in Hong Kong and Phuket, Thailand. What day is it? I’ve been unsure since we left town on March 20.

Hong Kong is beautiful, hilly and hot. Phuket is beautiful, hilly and even hotter. Phuket heat is like a biblical fiery furnace inside the 7.2 trillion-degree Hadron collider inside a live, molten lava-spewing volcano. Maybe I exaggerate, but not by much.