Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.

Any time you travel near or far you will learn something.

Mr. Wanderlust heard about a bowling training center in Lake Wales, Florida. The training center has the latest technology in videoing a person bowling from many angles. Gurus then study the video and show the bowler what he needs to do to get more strikes and spares.