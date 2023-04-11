Any time you travel near or far you will learn something.
Mr. Wanderlust heard about a bowling training center in Lake Wales, Florida. The training center has the latest technology in videoing a person bowling from many angles. Gurus then study the video and show the bowler what he needs to do to get more strikes and spares.
Of course, Mr. Wanderlust had to wander down there to tweak his bowling skills. I went with him because he promised that we would stop by The Villages, close to Orlando, to visit friends who moved there and have been urging us to move there also.
Their home is beautiful and comfortable. There are many activities to enjoy; tennis, water aerobics and art classes, to name a few. Owning a golf cart is a must. We had to wait on a parade of golf carts to pass by before we could enter the place.
You must love your neighbor because the houses are close enough so that you can borrow a cup of sugar from your neighbor through the bedroom windows of each house.
It was already extremely hot outside there, and I started thinking about all the amenities that I would be assessed for each month that I would not use. Tennis on those hot courts? No, thank you. Art class? Uh, don't think so. I almost failed “'Art for Elementary Teachers” in college.
I will take my comfortable house here in Sharpsburg where we experience four seasons, have a nice yard and a neighborhood in which to walk Lulu and Mia. We have wonderful neighbors and are close enough to shop for anything we need, and we have excellent medical care. Why would we ever want to leave our little paradise? We wouldn't.
The next day we arrived at the bowling center at Lake Wales that would make Mr. Wanderlust a super bowler. I read a book while he soaked up bowling knowledge. He was so thrilled with his newfound knowledge that he regaled me with it in detail on the way home.
When I interrupted to inform him that I wanted to stop at Buc-ee’s near Warner Robins on the way home, there was an immediate and deafening silence. That was not on our itinerary and not his kind of place. He reluctantly agreed though.
Buc-ee’s has been around for 40 years, but if you do not hail from Texas, you may not have heard of it. They have recently branched out into other states, and I had to see what all the hype was about.
I thought we were pulling into a huge fairground. Cars were everywhere, they had people directing traffic into and out of the place. I saw gas pumps all around the huge store – 120 gas pumps in all, and every one of them had a line of cars behind them waiting to fill up. Gas was no cheaper than at the gas stations that we had passed on I-75.
We went inside the 55,000-square-foot store that was filled with all manner of tourist souvenirs, including the cute stuffed beaver mascot, Buc-ee. Many varieties of food were being prepared and available for purchase.
I saw a family of four each pick up a brisket sandwich for $8.95 and a cold drink for $2.99. Add tax to that and they spent at least $50 for lunch. When we left, the family was sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk in front of the store in the sun eating their lunch. I can do much better than that for my money.
We soon stopped at a Cracker Barrel and were seated immediately. It was air-conditioned and we had our meal delivered in no time. Okay, so I am getting old. Maybe eating lunch on the sidewalk would have been fun when traveling with our two children way back when. Maybe not. I don’t enjoy sweating.
The biggest selling point for me is having what it dubs the “world’s cleanest restrooms.” They are spacious and of course, the women's restroom had a line, but it moved quickly since there were 50 stalls.
One attendant was cleaning constantly, and another was directing ladies in line to the next open stall. There were many sinks, mirrors, hand sanitizers and even artwork for amusement and for purchase in the entryway while waiting in line.
It was a nice reprieve from competing with 18-wheelers on the interstate since they are not allowed at Buc-ee’s.
Always after experiencing the world’s encyclopedia of knowledge and entertainment, I return with a renewed appreciation of home.