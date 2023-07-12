Letter to the Editor

"Happy Fourth of July, America!" was the chant I spoke as the Coweta County Democrats float slowly traversed Jackson Street last Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Thousands of Cowetans lined both sides of the street to celebrate the Independence of a nation freeing itself from the Authoritarian Dictatorship of King George III and the Royal Hierarchy of England. Therein was chaos created, and loss of blood and loss of life and rampant destruction evident as a New Nation struggled to extricate herself from the Tyranny of Lies and oppression that were coming out of Parliament and the Royal Cabinet of the United Kingdom.