"Happy Fourth of July, America!" was the chant I spoke as the Coweta County Democrats float slowly traversed Jackson Street last Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
Thousands of Cowetans lined both sides of the street to celebrate the Independence of a nation freeing itself from the Authoritarian Dictatorship of King George III and the Royal Hierarchy of England. Therein was chaos created, and loss of blood and loss of life and rampant destruction evident as a New Nation struggled to extricate herself from the Tyranny of Lies and oppression that were coming out of Parliament and the Royal Cabinet of the United Kingdom.
Freedom was not available to the citizens of Great Britain, and honestly, the authority of the king stretched across the Atlantic and sought to prohibit, stifle and hinder the development of an Independent and a free societal form of constitutional government in America from forming. If "Of the People, By the People, For The People" was to be achieved, it would only be by resisting the military force of the British through blood, guts and valor.
Recently our Nation has become brain numbed by (Anti-Democratic Political Force) that Truth Telling is only required under oath in a Court of Law. And also that Fake Opinion News
reporting is passing as True primarily because it's being reported as such on television. Unless "We the People" insist upon, demand and stand on only the truth and nothing but the truth,
we voluntarily head down "The Proverbial" road of destruction.
A road on which the telling of lies and pretending that what we know to be False is factual, is actually extreme and deadly to a way of life that our fighting forces have given their very lives for. As Americans, we know better than this, and we should act and Say So! "You shall know the Truth and the truth shall make you free."
The telling of the Truth is Fundamental, Foundational and Essential in a Free and Democratic Society. Without Truth there can be no order, no accountability and no Law, nor Justice.
There can be no Trust, be no Righteousness and be no Honor; if the flag, and if the Anthem and if the Troops do not mean what we say that they represent. We all must own the actions that we take and be held to strict account that the words we speak are true, whether in court or not. We can have Truth without justice. But we can not have justice without Truth.
Otherwise we are headed down the wide road which leads to Chaos. Truth is a narrow road that leads toward justice. A civilized society cannot exist without the insistence upon and genuine acceptance of the truth and the absolute rejection of the telling of lies, period.
Whether in a court of law or in day to day interaction with Brothers and Sisters alike, truth is paramount. Any questions?
Clearly the warning bells are ringing. The anti-democracy alarm is blaring. We are allowing and assisting the Truth and Democracy to their deaths, through the wilful and deliberate telling of lies.
Are you listening? Furthermore, do we even care anymore?