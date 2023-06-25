“The Dobbs ruling appropriately recognizes the Constitution does not confer the right to abortion...”- Rep. Drew Ferguson
No one wants a pregnant woman to die in childbirth. All Americans of whatever political party agree on that point. But- “women in the US face the highest rates of preventable and maternal mortality when compared with women in 10 other wealthy nations.” (CNN, 4-5-22). As detailed in a 2022 report, it is clear that our nation has done a very poor job in regarding maternal care and deaths (https://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/issue-briefs/2020/nov/maternal-mortality-maternity-care-us-compared-10-countries ). Meanwhile, as our women die, our political leaders like Rep. Ferguson have been preoccupied with the abortion issue.
People on the far right, like Ferguson, believe that humanity begins when an egg is fertilized by a sperm. People in the middle and on the left do not believe in that viewpoint, per numerous polls.
Along those lines, per a recent NBC survey, only 36% of Americans approved of “Dobbs”, referenced by Ferguson. This extremely right-wing Supreme Court decision repealed the widely accepted Roe v Wade abortion decision, in place for about 50 years. About two-thirds of Americans, 61%, disapprove of Dobbs...and almost all of them strongly disapprove (https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23856891-230169-nbc-june-2023-poll_622-abortion-poll-release ). Further, most Americans believe abortion is too difficult to get.
The reason is clear- repeal of Roe v Wade removed a woman’s freedom over her own body. And many women (and men) are very unhappy about it. Their views were expressed at a May 20th meeting, “Maternal Health & Reproductive Rights: A Conversation on Access & Advocacy” , sponsored by the Fayette Democratic Women- (https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=626140136219223&set=a.226591722840735 ).
I understand the conservative side of the argument. My mother was an Italian Catholic, as was her large family. For two decades, I worked with some of the largest Catholic hospital systems in the nation. The nuns running them were progressive about virtually every issue...other than abortion.
When I retired from my healthcare jobs, I became a GOP local office holder. Many of my supporters were friends who held radical anti-abortion views, calling Democrats “baby killers.” And that is where I draw the line. It is one of the many reasons that I left the GOP and became a Democrat, despite my fiscally conservative views.
Most women are not even aware of their pregnancy at 6 weeks, the new cut off point for legal abortions in Georgia. Therefore, as was brought out by several of the women presenting, the 2022 Georgia anti-abortion law takes away the ability of a woman to decide if she wants to have a child.
Further, there are virtually no exceptions except rape and incest, or potential maternal and fetal death. And it is even more restrictive regarding rape/incest. For example, if a young child is raped and no police report was filed, she cannot have an abortion.
Ohio also has a 6-week cut-off and makes no exception for rape. An Ohio child, a 10-year-old rape victim who was 6 weeks and 3 days along, was forced to leave her state and go to Indiana for an abortion. Her ob/gyn physician was then disciplined by a politicized Indiana Medical Licensing Board for discussing aborting the 10 year-old’s fetus, even though the MD never mentioned the child’s name who was raped (https://www.vox.com/2023/5/26/23738974/indiana-abortion-doctor-caitlin-bernard-ohio ).
While ignoring the fact that maternal health is worse in Georgia than in other states, Georgia’s Republican legislators are straining to prevent women from controlling their bodies. If our General Assembly and Governor are truly “pro-life”, why don’t they fix the major problem of extraordinarily high maternal death rates and leave abortion alone?