Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

 “The Dobbs ruling appropriately recognizes the Constitution does not confer the right to abortion...”- Rep. Drew Ferguson

No one wants a pregnant woman to die in childbirth. All Americans of whatever political party agree on that point. But- “women in the US face the highest rates of preventable and maternal mortality when compared with women in 10 other wealthy nations.” (CNN, 4-5-22). As detailed in a 2022 report, it is clear that our nation has done a very poor job in regarding maternal care and deaths (https://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/issue-briefs/2020/nov/maternal-mortality-maternity-care-us-compared-10-countries ). Meanwhile, as our women die, our political leaders like Rep. Ferguson have been preoccupied with the abortion issue.