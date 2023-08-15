Joe and Hunter Biden … Donald J. Trump … Joe and Hunter Biden … Donald J. Trump.
If you enjoy watching TV but your TV seems to sound like a stuck record (remember those?), then I have a dandy suggestion for you: watch an Atlanta Braves game.
The Braves games are somewhat like political parties sparring to win, but within about three hours you will know the winner. You have a feeling of euphoria and maybe a sore throat if your team wins, because you surely helped with all the rooting you did for them.
The Braves don't always win – who or what does in life? Even a loss carries a sense of "we'll get 'em next time," and next time is usually only one day away. I am often exhausted but happy after cheering them on.
On the other hand, I usually feel depressed after watching politicians engage in name-calling and grandstanding.
Each of the Braves players becomes my friend as I visit them on TV almost daily and learn about their personalities, strengths and weaknesses. I mourn when one of them leaves the team. I know it will not be as much fun to watch the team next season without them. But I am wrong. The new players soon endear themselves to me.
I prefer to watch the game from the comfort of my home these days. I think I can see it better than when I’m sitting in the had-to-mortgage-my-home seats, and I love to hear the crack of the bat hitting the ball when you just know it is going to be a home run.
This is not to say that being at the ballpark doesn't have its charm. There is always something going on at the park to get involved in, whether it is eating a hot dog, slugging down a cold drink, or getting a bobblehead doll or a baseball cap.
At the park, you may find yourself singing the unofficial anthem of baseball along with others, "Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” It is one of the most popular songs in the U.S., on par with "Happy Birthday" and "The Star-Spangled Banner.” It makes you feel good.
There is so much more going on than meets the eye with baseball, as in any sport. Did you know that in Major League Baseball, a special mud is used to rub all the baseballs before each game to reduce their glossiness and make them easier to grip? The mud is said to come from a secret location in New Jersey.
I don't know of any sport that keeps more statistics than baseball. Some of the stats seem to be of the who cares variety, but some are quite interesting.
With a little help from Google and Wikipedia, I found these interesting facts:
• Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox holds the record for being ejected 161 times during his career as a manager.
• The fastest game in MLB history was in September of 1919, between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Giants won 6-1 in just 51 minutes. The fans hardly got their money's worth.
• In 1984, the fans got more than they bargained for. The Chicago White Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers went 25 innings for the longest-ever MLB game lasting eight hours and six minutes and took two days to complete before the White Sox emerged victorious in a 7-6 win.
Like a lot of other folks, I am shocked at the enormous salaries these players are paid. But they are the creme de la creme, and they give up living any kind of normal family life for six months out of the year. Each team plays 162 games, 81 at home and 81 as the "visitor.”
Life is a lot like baseball. It is a series of ups and downs. There are times when we strike out, and there are times when we hit a home run. Every baseball player has experienced many of life's lessons while playing the game – how to be a gracious loser as well as a gracious winner, practicing a different way to succeed when met with failure, and the will to keep on learning.
PLAY BALL!