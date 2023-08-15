Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Joe and Hunter Biden … Donald J. Trump … Joe and Hunter Biden … Donald J. Trump.

If you enjoy watching TV but your TV seems to sound like a stuck record (remember those?), then I have a dandy suggestion for you: watch an Atlanta Braves game.