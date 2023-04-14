The Newnan Times-Herald recently published an op-ed titled “Abortion – compromise is essential” by Jack Bernard, the former Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and current Chairman of the Fayette County Board of Health.
His piece was in response to Congressman Drew Ferguson posting his 100 percent rating from Georgia Life Alliance Committee.
My question for Mr. Bernard is: Compromise about what?
This question is not meant to be incendiary. It’s an honest question that Georgians must ask ourselves.
There are two main issues in the abortion debate: 1) Does the human fetus have value, and 2) bodily rights.
In a study of over 5,000 American biologists, 95 percent agree that life begins at fertilization. Why? Because at fertilization, a unique being is formed. At the exact moment the sperm meets the egg, science tells us a human life is created with its own unique DNA, separate from the mother, father or anyone else on earth.
The unique life grows, just like infants grow into toddlers, and then into teens, and then into young adults. Science also tells us what is killed during an abortion: a fetus (meaning young life) — a whole, living human being. This is why Intentional Termination of Pregnancy is reported through the Department of Public Health which also handles Vital Records. Vitals Records keeps statistics on life and death. Ask yourself, why do states report ITOP to Vital Records?
The ultimate social justice question explores whether a human life has value. That question in the abortion debate has morphed into “bodily autonomy” or “my body, my choice.” The conclusion has been that only the woman has value. But when basic biology is applied, that conclusion falls apart. When basic biology is applied, we learn that we are no longer talking about one body; we are talking about two separate and distinct human beings. When we follow the science, “compromise” means killing another human being.
“Compromise” thinking is a slippery slope which has devolved society into utter disregard for humanity. You can see it yourself in the steep rise in murder, sex trafficking, suicide, drug abuse, overdosing, pornography, rape and assault. “Compromise” thinking will not assuage a mother’s grief, her guilt, and her trauma from abortion. Women who have abortions are 81 percent more likely to experience mental health issues, including high suicide rates.
Compromise thinking isn’t new. It started generations ago when Americans were taught that abortion is no big deal; it’s just a clump of cells after all. However, science has revealed the truth. Armed with science, reason, and logic, we can turn away from the dark side of “compromise” and turn toward the light of life.
Compassion, not compromise, is needed in today’s world. According to Guttmacher Institute, 75 percent of women seek abortion because of economic hardship. Compassion is financial assistance for those abortion-minded women who feel like they have no other option. Thanks to the generosity of Georgia’s pro-life community, we have resources to help with prenatal care, rent, groceries, utilities and transportation during pregnancy. After delivery, we have resources to help with day care, clothing, cribs and diapers for a full year into the child’s life. Unfortunately, the media hides this fact from the public.
Georgia Life Alliance is pro-life for the mother, child and father. To the woman who is grieving the loss of her baby, we love you and have resources for your healing and restoration. For the abortion-minded woman, we love you and have life-affirming resources and meaningful help for you and your child.