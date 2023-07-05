Because our lives here have changed so drastically in so many ways and so much of the news we read is about the crimes our community is experiencing, what a joy to read the story of one beautiful, caring woman who has touched so many, many lives.
Her sweet smile is an immediate comfort and her calm demeanor in the most stressful situations is truly a gift from God. Your article on Mrs. Jean Thomas was such a welcome sight in our paper. Not only does “Miss” Jean inspire those in our hospital, but I have seen her walking with her group on the downtown sidewalks, waving and smiling as she goes along.