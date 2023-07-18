Lawrence W. Reed

Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.

Connor Boyack is co-author, along with Corey DeAngelis, of a remarkable new book titled, Mediocrity: 40 Ways Government Schools are Failing Today’s Students.

Its message is especially critical considering the staggering statistics from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) that came out just two months ago. They revealed that students’ grasp of essential history and civics is now at its lowest level since NAEP began its tracking 30 years ago.