Connor Boyack is co-author, along with Corey DeAngelis, of a remarkable new book titled, Mediocrity: 40 Ways Government Schools are Failing Today’s Students.
Its message is especially critical considering the staggering statistics from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) that came out just two months ago. They revealed that students’ grasp of essential history and civics is now at its lowest level since NAEP began its tracking 30 years ago.
“Only 13% of eighth graders in America are proficient when it comes to American history and civics,” notes Boyack. “It’s an appallingly low figure, especially because these kids are going to mature and become voters…but students can’t even pass the citizenship test that we require of other people,” he explained.
And the chorus from the teacher union hymnbook responds, “Send more money!”
Knowledge of our history among today’s teens is indeed a national disgrace, if not a prescription for national suicide. (Email me if you’d like a list of links that explain this awful situation). But it doesn’t have to be this way, and fortunately, it isn’t that bad everywhere.
On the last Saturday in May, I was scheduled to deliver a Commencement address to the graduating class of a remarkable school in Lewisville, Texas, Founders Classical Academy. Delays at ATL kept me from getting there, but I’ve been there before and know what a high-quality institution it is.
It’s a charter school, now in its 11th year, and it operates without the costly and self-congratulatory bureaucracy that plagues so many traditional public schools. It offers an emphasis on the classics and personal character that many other public schools won’t touch with a ten-foot pole.
The students at Founders Classical Academy know their history. You can’t walk a few feet down any hallway without learning history—from the quotes and displays on the walls that cite great figures from Cicero to Jefferson. Visit the school’s website to learn more, at https://foundersclassical.com/lewisville/.
Virtually every one of this year’s 72 graduating seniors are headed to colleges and universities in the fall, including some to Ivy League institutions. Several are going to the Air Force and Naval Academies. Test scores place the school in the top 10 percent in the state.
The school motto is Scientia, Virtus and Libertas (Latin for Knowledge, Virtue and Liberty). Students are taught—and are asked to commit to—a refreshing code of conduct. Its principles are stated as follows:
Honor -- I will honor those things which are good, true, and beautiful.
Respect -- I will show respect to others at all times.
Service -- I will do good things for others without being asked.
Excellence -- I will strive for excellence in all things.
Perseverance -- I will fulfill commitments and not give up or act on discouragement.
If every student in America had an opportunity to attend a school half this good, our future as a free and prosperous country would be ensured.
Education can indeed be much improved in this country if we’ll just take time to learn from those who are getting it right.
Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.