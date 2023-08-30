Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.

When it comes to making decisions, I usually find myself straddling a fence.

If I have a tough time in a restaurant trying to decide between beef or chicken, how am I supposed to make a major decision like a lifetime commitment to one guy?