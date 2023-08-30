When it comes to making decisions, I usually find myself straddling a fence.
If I have a tough time in a restaurant trying to decide between beef or chicken, how am I supposed to make a major decision like a lifetime commitment to one guy?
It was in the fall of 1957 that I entered Georgia State College. I met Gordon the next spring in 1958, in biology class.
As was the custom, the professors addressed the students as Ms. and Mr. using only the last name. I only knew Gordon at first as Mr. Kilgore. I noticed that he was kind of cute.
One day as we were waiting to go into class, Mr. Kilgore started making small talk with me, and all of a sudden, he asked, “Would you like to go out and play Putt-Putt this Friday night?”
Stunned, I replied, “Oh, you wouldn’t want to come all the way to my house in Fairburn. I live too far from the school.”
He looked skeptical and said, “Well, it couldn’t be THAT far if you come to school here every day."
He believed I was trying to tell him no in a polite way. When he persisted, I told him that I would have to let him know.
My dad was a dominant force in my life. His word was obeyed, and one of the things he insisted on was that I could not date anyone unless he had met and approved of him. I had to get inventive if I were to ever go on a date.
That night at supper, I told my dad that Mr. Kilgore at school had asked me for a date, and I really wanted to go. He kept eating and didn’t say anything.
Finally, he asked me the details of who this person was and where I was planning to go with him. After the interrogation, he said, “Okay, but when he comes to pick you up, I will still be at work. Bring him by the store so that I can meet him before you go anywhere.”
Bulldoodle! How was I going to manage THAT?
When Gordon came to pick me up, I made the excuse that I had to go by our store and give my dad a key.
When we got to the store, I asked him to come in and meet my parents. He obliged. Then Daddy started in on the questions that all Southern fathers of girls ask. The first one is always “Son, what does your daddy do?”
The inquisition went well. To everyone’s surprise, my daddy and Gordon’s daddy had worked together at Sunshine Biscuit Company. My daddy had even visited the Kilgores’ home in Albany, Georgia, when Gordon was just a tot, and Daddy had remembered bouncing Gordon on his leg to “ride the pony.”
So, Daddy was assured that I was not going out with Ted Bundy or Jack the Ripper. I breathed a sigh of relief.
We did have fun that night, but Gordon had to come from Atlanta to Fairburn, take us back up to West End to play Putt-Putt, take me back to Fairburn, then drive back to Atlanta to where he was staying with his grandparents.
Gordon’s old 1949 Ford was struggling after such a long trip. He told me later that he had to stop twice to put oil in the car before he got back home.
He came to Fairburn another few times before he left to go home to Albany for summer break. Our dates were mainly going to activities at church, or we sat in the living room and played LPs on my huge stereo.
We wrote letters over the summer and began dating again when the fall quarter started at Georgia State.
Gordon’s degree is in marketing, which teaches many ways of persuasion. After dating for over two years, he finally persuaded me that I needed to marry him. When he slipped a gorgeous emerald-cut diamond engagement ring on my finger, I wasted no time jumping off the fence with a “yes.”
I couldn’t believe that he had bought me such a nice ring. When I told him that, he commented, “Do you have any idea how much camera equipment I could have bought for what that ring cost?”
How very romantic – NOT!
He had two jobs for two summers to save enough money to buy the ring. Marrying Gordon was the best decision I have ever made.
On Aug. 28, we celebrated 63 years of marriage. It has been a life of adventure.
I love you, Mr. Wanderlust!
