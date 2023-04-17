It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Winifred Una Powell LaRose, 83, of Newnan, on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Una was born on August 29, 1939 in Longford, Ireland and came to the U.S. in December 1962.
Una is survived by her three daughters Melonie (Kirk) Yingling, Stephanie Castro, Kippy (Tod) Parker, and a son James P. LaRose. Una is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Una is also survived by two brothers, Noel Powell of Athlone, Ireland, and Hugh Powell of London, England and many nieces and nephews across the pond.
Una was very proud of her Irish heritage and was a deeply devout Catholic and had no trouble telling everyone that she was.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:30am at St. George Catholic Church, 771 Roscoe Road, Newnan, Georgia. Father Stephen Lyness will officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
In lieu of flowers, we ask you make a donation in her name to The St. Vincent De Paul Society or to Cancer Research.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580