Wilton B. 'Sonny' Cox ( April 27, 1940 - June 19, 2023) passed away at 83.
He leaves a legacy of faith, devotion, and family. Sonny grew up in Florida, served in the Navy, and attended Florida State University. He shared 60 years of marriage with his beloved wife Norma Jean.
Sonny and Norma shared a passion for travel and the outdoors. Sonny was a devoted father and grandfather. Known for his warm smile and kind heart, Sonny touched the lives of many with his compassion and wisdom. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he find eternal peace in God's comforting embrace.