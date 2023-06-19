William Ronald Stancill, Sr., age 79, known to family and friends as "Ronnie", passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Friday, June 16, 2023, at his home in Grantville, GA surrounded by his loving family. Ronnie was born on June 23, 1943, in Newnan to the late William Milphord Stancill and Margaret Thrower Cofield.
Ronnie attended Western High School and afterwards he enlisted in the United States Marines. After serving his country, Ronnie went on to have a successful career as a millwright with local 263, where he would retire from after 33 years. After a short retirement he went to work for CKS Packaging, and he worked their until he was 77 years old. Ronnie was an avid outdoorsman, spending his time fishing and hunting. He enjoyed watching the Georgia Bulldawgs, GO DAWGS! First and foremost, Ronnie was a true family man, and he loved his family dearly. He will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him.
The funeral service celebrating the life Ronnie lived is Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan with Pastor Tony Grant officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Newnan with Cameron Stancill, Kyle Awbrey, Jacob Stancill, Michael Cofield, David Haynes and Chris Cofield serving as Pallbearers and Randy Haynes will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by his stepfather, J.T. Cofield, sister, Patricia Rouse and brother, Thomas "Toots" Cofield. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 58 years and 7 months Patricia Taylor Stancill; children, Ronnie Stancill, Jr. (Dianne), Missy Gravitt (Steve) and Royce Ann Awbrey. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cameron Stancill, Kyle Awbrey, Taylor Gravitt, Jacob Stancill (Riley), Rebekah Stancill, Tori Gravitt; great grandchildren, Alyssa Vining, Lucy Hall, Rozalin "Pie" Shular, Waylon Arrington, Tilly Awbrey, Calson Stancill and siblings, Ellen Johnson (Rick), Susan Payton (Frank), Danny Cofield (Allison) and numerous nieces and nephews who will dearly miss him.
