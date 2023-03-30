William Eugene Cleckler, Jr.
William Eugene "Billy" Cleckler, age 38 of Newnan, GA, passed away on March 14, 2023 in the hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the son of Eugene Cleckler, Sr. and Billie Ruth Phillips Allgood, and was born June 2, 1984 in Newnan, Georgia.
Billy worked all over from Georgia to Texas. He was a perfect combination between a Fire Sprinkler Pipe Fitter and a Home and Business Remodeler. If you could dream it, he could build it. If it was broken, he could fix it. If it had a motor he was going to ride it, just about as fast as it would go, and once he broke it - he would fix that too. He loved cars, trucks, and motorcycles, and he could build them from the first to the last bolt. Billy grew up in Newnan, riding bikes and playing with his brothers and cousins. Billy had a great sense of humor, was always laughing, joking, dancing, and doing anything he could to put a smile on the face of the people around him. Billy loved playing with, and spending time with his children. They were his joy. He had the biggest personality and his blue eyes and bright smile lit up the room when he walked in it. It’s cliche, but - to know him was to love him. Billy wanted to help anyone he could, and would give you the shirt off his back. He never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. Our beloved Billy had no filter, so we always had that to entertain us.
He is preceded in death by his beautiful mother, Billie Ruth Phillips Allgood. He is survived by 2 daughters, Kayleigh Winston(18) and Davyn Cleckler(12), his son Dylan Cleckler(5), and his grand-daughter Amora Winston(3 mo),
Billy was someone who made an impact everywhere he went, and was unforgettable. He will be greatly remembered, missed, had many friends, and many people who loved him, including Danielle Ward, and Chaunte McCord.
He is also survived by his brothers Bobby Cleckler, and Scott Hearn, and his sister Heaven Cleckler, along with his nieces and nephews.
We sincerely thank the ICU staff at Baylor St. Lukes Hosptial in the Downtown Houston Medical Center for being by sweet Billy’s side during this time.
A special thanks to: Everyone that loved Billy.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time with family & friends.