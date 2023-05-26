William Edward Doherty, Jr., known to friends and family as Bill, age 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. He was born on March 8, 1939, to the late William E. Doherty, Sr., and Clare Marie Shearn-Doherty.
Bill was an avid sports fan, but he truly loved watching NASCAR. If he wasn't spending his time watching sports, he would be in the kitchen cooking. Bill was a true family man and absolutely loved spending his time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
The memorial service celebrating the life Bill lived is Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan with Rev. Don Daly officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time at the funeral home.
Along with his parents, Bill is preceded by his baby sister Ginger Stover, who had the reddest hair and freckles, which Bill absolutely adored. He is survived by his wife, Carole Day Doherty; sons, Robert Edward Doherty, and Mark Patrick Doherty and his wife Kristi Doherty; grandchildren, John Teague, James Teague, Victoria Teague; Sister, Cathi Doherty, and brother Pete Doherty and his wife Kathleen Doherty. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
