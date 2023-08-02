William “Blair” Harrison, Jr., 81 of Sharpsburg passed away July 27, 2023. He was born in Loudon, Tennessee on February 20, 1942, to the late Dr. William Blair and Martha Nell Harrison. Blair retired as a pharmacist. He practiced most of his career at Blair’s Drug Shoppe in Ellenwood, of which he was also the owner.
Blair was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Harrison, and his parents. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Harrison; son, William Blair “Trey” Harrison, III and his wife, Katie; grandchildren, Will, Caden, and Kate; and his brother, Hogan Harrison (Sally).
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, Fayetteville with Reverend Dr. Thomas Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 4:00 PM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to __________.
