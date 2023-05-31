Wiley Raybon McLain was received by the Lord on May 30, 2023, at home with family by his side. He was born on December 22, 1937 in Clay County, AL, to the late Burl M. McLain and Lenora Estelle Bolt McLain.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Harriett Davenport McLain, and brothers Theron, Boyce, Burl, Curtis, Lester and sister Ina Ruth Rooks.
In the summer of 1943, the family moved to GA. Mr. McLain graduated from high school in 1956 in Whitesburg, GA. After high school, at the age of 18, Mr. McLain began his successful career at the William L. Bonnell company in Newnan and would work there for 44 years before his retirement in 2000. He was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church for many years and also served as a deacon with the church. He spent many years coaching his four boys and local area kids in baseball. He was a strong family man and loved all his family with a deep, sincere passion. Everything he did was focused around his family. He easily made friends and was a friend to everyone.
The funeral service celebrating Raybon’s life is Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Macedonia Baptist Church, in Newnan with Dr. John Riley and Rev. Matthew Myers officiating. Burial will follow the service at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Young at Heart group at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1504, Macedonia Road, Newnan, GA 30263.
Survivors include his sons, Richard McLain (Alicia), Randall McLain, Jeffery McLain, Timothy McLain (Michelle), Kathy McLain; grandchildren, Heather McLain Beach (Justin), Kayla McLain Miller (Matt), John McLain (Emily), Carley Kirby (Devon), Emily McLain (Cynthia), Parker McLain and Katie McLain. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Owen Beach, Grayson Miller, Britain Beach and Luke Miller.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580