Mrs. Wendy Sue Gambini, age 67, of Newnan, GA, formerly of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 8, 2023. She was born May 27, 1956 in Carlisle, PA to the late Fred Weary and Betty Cornman Weary.
Wendy grew up in Carlisle, PA and was a 1974 graduate of Carlisle High School. After attending Messiah University for four years, Wendy graduated with a B.S. in Music Education. It was during the summer before her senior year of college that she married Jim Gambini.
After college she held a small variety of jobs: office worker at PA Retired Public School Employees Association, Secretary to the Dean of Students at Messiah University, Church Administrator at Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church, Administrative Assistant to the Moderator of the Brethren in Christ, North America, and Office Manager at Dinse Family Dental Care. Following her employment at Dinse Dental, she remained at home to care for her elderly mother until her mother passed away in August of 2016. In June of 2018, Wendy, along with her husband, moved to Newnan to be near their son and his family. She had been very active in the churches in which she had been a member, the last one being the Mt. Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church in Mt. Joy, PA.
There will be a memorial service on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel at Sacred Journey Hospice In-Patient Unit, 60 Oak Hill Blvd, Newnan, GA. A funeral service will be held in Mechanicsburg, PA with burial to follow at Grantham Memorial Park, Grantham, Pa - time, date and exact location of the service are yet to be determined.
