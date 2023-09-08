Wanda Feltman Coursey, 50, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023. She was born June 17, 1973, in Newnan to the late Eugene Earnest Feltman & Sandra Coggin Feltman.
Wanda grew up in Newnan and attended Coweta County Schools. She was proud of the care she provided to many people as a private-duty caregiver. She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. One of her greatest joys was being a “Granny” to her grandchildren.
The funeral is 4 pm Friday, September 8, 2023, in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Hill Cemetery. The visitation is on Friday beginning at 2:30 pm at McKoon Funeral Home.
Survivors include husband, Lamar Coursey; children, Brittany-Ann Coursey, D.J. (Nikki) Coursey, Autumn (Mitchell Cook) Daniel; grandchildren, Kaylee Coursey, Grace Coursey, Kamreigh “Hoochie” Coursey, Kohen Coursey, Weston White, Alyza Daniel, Navy Daniel; siblings, Laura (Frankie) Baker, Ronda (John) Monroe, Benny (Briana) Feltman; nieces and nephews.
