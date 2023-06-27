It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Virginia M. Blandenburg Arnold of Trotwood, Ohio, who passed away on June 23, 2023, at the age of 87.
She is survived by : her loving and devoted husband Rev. Heulet Arnold; her daughters, Winnie (Tyrone), Karen (Simeon), Arica (Calvin), Montenna (Robert) and Jennifer (Bobby); and her grandchildren, Willie Suggs Jr., Heulet Suggs, Edward Guy III, Dorian Guy (Chelsea), Dr. Erica Johnson-Dawson (David), Calvin Johnson Jr. (Brittney), Dr. Wali'Johnson (Erica), Sarai'Johnson, Robert Porter Jr. (Katrina), Jasmine Porter and Steven George Jr. (Martika). She is also survived by great-grand children, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Graveside and interment service Friday, June 30, 2023, 1 pm at Eastview Cemetery, Milton Avenue, Newnan, GA. Viewing Thursday, 5pm – 7pm at the Funeral Home.
Roscoe Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc. 770-253-1232