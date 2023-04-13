Virginia Elliott was born September 23, 1920 in Meansville, GA (Pike County) to Grace Reeves and Walter David Vining.
She was the youngest of six siblings. She grew up in the area and graduated from Zebulon High School, second in her class, and she was an outstanding basketball player in 1936 and 1937.
She attended Bessie Tift College in Forsyth, GA for one year and then began schooling at Piedmont Nursing in Atlanta. After graduating, she worked at the Zebulon Clinic for five years in 1947, then accepted a job at Newnan Hospital as head of nursing in the operating room. She retired after 35 years of service. Dedicated to helping people, she then worked for 5 years with local Dr. Matthew Burns. After Dr. Burns retired, she returned to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, working in medical records until the young age of 93, claiming computers took over her job.
Virginia loved giving her time and affection to her family and many others. She shared her love at Christmas by shelling and picking 100 pounds of pecans for gifts until she was in her mid-nineties. She loved her trips with the First Baptist Church group, the NGO (Never Grow Old) and her many trips to the Kentucky Derby. Mentally alert, she watched Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune every night.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her only child, Blake Elliott; her husband, Frank B. Elliott; her siblings, Robert Vining, Albert Vining, Harrison Vining, Pauline Stell, and Mary G. Wilson. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Patricia (Pat) Burns and her daughter, Jennifer, and the entire family for their love, care, and concern for Virginia through the years.
Donations may be made in her memory to First Baptist Church of Newnan or the Wesley Woods Foundation.
The service will be Monday, April 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Lee Chitwood officiating. The family will greet friends following the graveside service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
McKoon Funeral & Crematory 770-253-4580