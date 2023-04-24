Tom Cotton of Senoia, died early Friday, April 21, 2023, after a battle with bone cancer. He was 79. Tom was born in Thomaston, Georgia, on April 7, 1944, the son of Sam Austin Cotton and Catherine Hancock Cotton. He attended R.E. Lee Institute in Thomaston from kindergarten through 12th grade and then the University of Georgia from 1962-1965.
During the Vietnam era, Tom enlisted in the Air Force and served from 1966-1969, stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, and in the Philippine Islands. After three years Tom returned to Woodbury, Georgia. He worked as a clerk, supervisor, and then warehouse foreman for Nabisco Brands, later under the Specialty Brands name, for nearly 25 years before the plant closed.
Tom always enjoyed watching sports, especially the Atlanta Braves, Falcons Football and his favorite Georgia Bulldogs, but the sport he most enjoyed was tennis. He played singles and doubles from the age of 12 into his early 70s. Tom's other long-time hobby was amateur radio. After their 1980 wedding, he informed new wife Jean that she, too, needed an FCC ham radio license so they could communicate with each other from the house, car or nearby cities. Tom also loved to read, work math puzzles and collect CDs of all genres of music.
Tom was a member of Woodbury United Methodist Church and later Senoia UMC when the family moved from Meriwether to Coweta County in 1992. He served as Church Financial Secretary, Sunday School Superintendent, sound technician and on various committees for many years.
James Thomas Cotton is survived by Jean Hubbs Cotton, his wife of 43 years; daughter, Karen Cotton-Everett (Brett), and granddaughters, Kate and Maddy of Columbus, Georgia; son, Mark Austin Cotton of St. Petersburg, Florida; many cousins; and three cats.
The memorial service celebrating Tom's life is Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Senoia United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Julie Schendel officiating.
Donations can be made to Senoia UMC. Instead of cut flowers, annuals and perennials will be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
