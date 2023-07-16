Timothy Alan Jones, age 51, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on December 27, 1971, in Newnan, GA to Jerry Jones and Diane Hosey Jones.
Tim was strong in his faith, and lived these words to their fullest, "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for Thou art with me;". He had a true passion for his family and was a friend to everyone. Tim's life was his testimony! The many struggles he faced daily, were done with his faith in the Lord and a smile. He will be truly missed by all that knew him.
The funeral service celebrating the life Tim lived is Monday, July 17, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home.
Tim is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Jones. He is survived by his wife, Beth Jones, son, Justin Jones, mother, Diane Jones, and siblings, David Jones and Michael Jones. Tim is also survived by a long list of friends and family that will dearly miss him.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
