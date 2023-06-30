Thomas (Tom) Madison Johnson,III age 77 passed away peacefully May 21, 2023 at Halifax Hospice Care Center in Ormond Beach, FL after a brief struggle following a stroke. He was surrounded by loved ones.
Tom was born February 11, 1946 in Newnan Georgia to Thomas Madison Johnson,Jr and Edith (nee Askew) Johnson. He lived in Newnan until mid-high school, when his family moved to Jekyll Island, GA. Shortly after school, he joined the Army.
In 1981 Tom married Georgianne Patton and they had three sons. Tom was previously married to Leslie Kaufman, with whom he had two children. Together with their blended family, Tom and Georgianne were blessed with four grandchildren and a great granddaughter.
Tom was a multitalented man. For years he wrote and provided photography for several motorcycle magazines, having monthly technical columns in two of them. Motorcycles were a passion of his; he built, rode and raced them. He travelled by motorcycle across the United States several times, often with Georgianne on the back. Tom was also an intuitive and caring Registered Nurse who worked in the field for 40 plus years, mostly in the intensive care areas. At the time of his death, he was a research nurse in Oncology Clinical Trials. He loved music, art, travel, and most of all his family. Tom had a great sense of humor and was a wonderfully fun man to spend time with.
Thomas M. Johnson is preceded in death by his son, Thomas M. Johnson,IV; his parents Thomas and Edith Johnson; and his sisters Nancy Marxsen (Craig) and Edith Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Georgianne Johnson, his children: Jessica L. Johnson (Greg), William C. Johnson (Elizabeth), Matthew M. Johnson (Marla), and George A. Johnson; his grandchildren Sadye Barrow, Savannah Barrow, Virginia Johnson and Henry Johnson; great-granddaughter Kennedy Barrow-Sanchez; his brother William Johnson and niece Nancy Lazzara.
Thomas was cremated and will have a service held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan, GA at 2 p.m. on September 30th, 2023.