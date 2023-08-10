Thomas "Tom" H. Friddell, 79, of Dawson, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at his Windy Hill Farm.
His graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, August 11, 2023 at Eastview Cemetery in Shellman, GA. Pastor Chet Anderson and Rev. Jeff Carter will officiate. Born in Atlanta, Tom grew up in Newnan.
He was a Master Dental Technician and moved to Albany in 1972 and opened Albany Dental Lab. Tom was a member of the Southeastern Conference of Dental Technicians and taught classes for recertification for dentist in the Albany area. Tom was a graduate of the University of Georgia where he was an avid supporter. His other passion was the outdoors.
He sponsored the Windy Hill Stock Dog Trial, at his farm for many years, served as the chairman of Georgia Stock Dog Association and coordinated and ran the stock dog competition at the Sun Belt Ag Expo.
He was an avid supporter of Quail Unlimited and later Quail Forever and love to hunt quail and deer and was a sharp shooter. In his younger years he played in a band called Night Beats, where he met and played with different musicians like Otis Redding.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas M. and Ruth Almon Friddell, sister, Ryvonne Barnes and a daughter, Dr. Lisa Friddell. Survivors include his wife Lawana S. Friddell, daughters, Lynn Friddell Chavez (Mike), Brandi Friddell Curry (Scott). His grandchildren who called him Papa Tom, AnnaLisa Chavez, Michael Chavez, Amelia Chavez, Lorraine Curry and Ruthie Curry.
Also surviving brother-in-law Jimmy Barnes and nephew Tommy Harris (Tami). The family will receive friends Friday 11:00 to 12:00 noon at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Georgia Hospice Care, 2425 Westgate Dr Suite 121, Albany, GA 31707.
