Thomas (Tom) R. Rowe, Jr., 88 of Sharpsburg, GA, passed away at his residence on Monday, April 3, 2023. He was born in Atlanta, GA on February 24th, 1935, to the late Thomas R. Rowe, Sr., and Margaret (Hull) Rowe. He was graduated from Decatur (Boys) High School and received his AA degree from Mars Hill College; BA from Mercer University; and MDiv from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
He was an ordained minister, and Bible teacher for over 68 years, and pastored churches in Georgia, Florida, Indiana, and Hawaii. He ministered in over 50 countries throughout the world, leading Pastor's conferences, marriage seminars, and preaching the Gospel. He was founder and former vice president and professor of Covenant Life Collage based in Alaska. He was Founder and president of Turning Hearts International, a ministry to men, birthed out of a passion to see men (especially fathers) awakened to their opportunity to nurture the next generation of sons and daughters in Biblical principles and Kingdom living.
He is survived by his devoted and cherished wife of 64+ years, Joanne Schoonover Rowe of Sharpsburg, beloved son Mark and his wife Daryl, of Sharpsburg, beloved daughter Lynn Rowe of Newnan, Georgia and five grandchildren, Austin Thomas Rowe of New York City, Nathan Jon Rowe of Atlanta ; Kallie (Ryan) Ricker of Birmingham, Alabama ; Courtney (Nick) Shepler of Newnan, and Drew Knutson of camp Pendleton, Oceanside, California ; four great-grandchildren, Kane and Knox Shepler; Rylee and Kynlee Ricker; Brother, Francis H (Nancy) Rowe of Newnan, Georgia, Brother-in-law (Ret.) Col. Donald A. (Diana)Schoonover, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April, 5, 2023 from 6-8 PM at McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson St. Newnan, GA 30263. The family will have a private graveside service. A Celebration of Tom's life will be announced at a later time on caringbridge.com.
