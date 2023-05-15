Thomas Philip Grubbs, 76, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2023, at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin, Georgia, after courageously dealing with Congestive Heart Failure and Parkinson's Disease.
He was born on August 29, 1946, in Newnan, Georgia. He was the third of four sons of the late Clifford Grubbs and Virginia Hill Grubbs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by less than two months by his beloved wife Olivia McKoy Grubbs and his brother Benny Grubbs.
He was a 1964 graduate of Newnan High School where he was an outstanding athlete in football (back to back All State Linebacker) and baseball. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp and served in Viet Nam near the DMZ (Dong Ha, Quang Tri and Khe Sanh). After returning from Viet Nam, he began work with Bell Telephone and retired from BellSouth/AT&T for about two weeks before beginning a new career with Utilities Support System from which he also retired. He was active in the Telephone Pioneers. He was also enrolled in the the Lower Muscogee Creek Indian Tribe. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he enjoyed several mission trips including Romania and driving the Youth Group bus on mission trips to Texas and Louisiana. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family and those fortunate enough to be in his presence were blessed with his joyful spirit and his many stories that were always entertaining.
He is survived by daughters Melissa Marshall; Jennifer (Scott) Garner; stepdaughter Julie Stevenson (Andy) Hoffman; grandchildren (known to them affectionately as "Pop") Andrew Marshall, Owen Garner, Allison Marshall, Davis Hoffman, Betsy Hoffman; siblings, Jimmy Grubbs (Annemarie), Frankie Grubbs (Barbara), and Jo Anne Bryant (Ronnie); sister-in-law Pat Grubbs; Aunt Glenda Hill Baggett; nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank caregiver and beloved friend, Annie Teagle.
A service will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of McKoon Funeral Home. The family will greet friends starting at 12:30 PM until service time. Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan, GA.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
