Talmadge Eugene Smith, age 84, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his home in Sharpsburg, GA surrounded by his loving family. Talmadge was born in Bowdon, GA, on March 31, 1939, to the late Luther F. Smith and Lizzy Arrington Smith.
Along with his parents, Talmadge is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Conner Smith, and their daughter, Susan Milner. He is survived by his children, Bobby Smith and his wife Marian, Eddie Smith and his wife Angela, Judy Hammett and her husband Lanny, Timothy Milner and Kim Starkey and her husband Robert. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and his last surviving sibling, Videria Phillips.
The funeral service celebrating the life Talmadge lived is Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan with Pastor Gene Minix officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 2405 Fischer Road, in Sharpsburg. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home.
