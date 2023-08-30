Mrs. Suzette Elaine Witty of Newnan passed away Sunday evening (August 27th, 2023) peacefully at her home. She was with close friends & family. Suzette fought cancer for almost a year and did it to the end on her terms every step of the way!
Suzette was born in Harvey, Illinois on January 22nd, 1966 to Peggy M. and Richard E. Rozwalka. She was preceded in death by both her mother and father, her brother, Edward Charles Rozwalka, as well as her daughter Jordan Michelle Witty. Suzette is survived by her husband, Samuel Baker Witty, her son, Samuel Jacob Witty, and her sister, Tricia Rozwalka Boyd.
While growing up in Marion, Kentucky, she attended Crittenden County High School. While in school she was a cheerleader and played the clarinet in band. Suzette graduated in 1984. When not attending school, Suzette worked at an insurance office and at the "88 Dip". After high school, she moved to Charleston, South Carolina where she worked as a beautician, assisted a CPA in accounting, and worked in sales at a jewelry shop and a cosmetic store. Her real calling was helping others. When she and Sam moved to Atlanta, Georgia for his job, she pursued becoming a Realtor and an Interior Decorator. Her need to help others kept her driven and she earned her Nurses degree from Gordon University. She was immediately hired at Piedmont Hospital and rapidly excelled in her new career. After running the 8th floor (Med-Surg), she was asked to become an Over-house Supervisor and handled multiple floors at the new hospital with a vast array of responsibilities. She loved being a nurse caring for others and excelled at it. She performed in this position until her battle with cancer.
Suzette has requested no funeral service to be held, but rather a "Celebration of Life" event to be determined by her family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Suzette requested that memorial contributions be made to a Cancer Foundation of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580