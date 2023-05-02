Stephanie Marie LaRose Castro, age 58, passed away on April 27, 2023, in Friendsville, Tennessee. Stephanie was born on September 16, 1964, in Hamilton, Georgia. Stephanie graduated from Newnan High School in 1982 and was a Lead Estimator at West Rock in Tennessee.
Stephanie was a die-hard Georgia Bulldogs fan and enjoyed spending her free time cheering for her favorite team. But her pride was being a Nana to her three grandsons Jaden, Elijah, and Colt.
Stephanie was a Mom, a sister, a Nana, a daughter and a friend. She made us laugh, cry and even made us mad, but she made us whole as a unit because no gathering was complete unless Aunt flip flop was there. We will miss her, but we will always remember her.
She is survived by her soul mate of 15 years, Eric Urey, daughter Tiffany, sisters Melonie, her hero and rock, Yingling (Kirk), Kippy Parker (Tod) and brother James LaRose (Sheila), nephews, nieces, and many great nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Una LaRose.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 10:00-11:45 am at McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson St. Newnan, Georgia. A graveside service will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan at 12:00 PM.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckoon.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a non-profit ADHD organization in Stephanie's memory.
GO DAWGS!!
