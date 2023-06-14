Spencer Scott Geerlings, 28, of Newnan, GA was killed in a jet crash on May 10, 2023 while working as a civilian pilot assisting the U.S. Navy during training exercises near San Clemente Island, CA.
He was born April 17, 1995 in Birmingham, AL to Bryan Scott Geerlings and Susan Meads Geerlings. In addition to his parents, Spencer is survived by his wife, Ana Gabriela Caro Geerlings of Newnan; brothers, Harrison Gray Geerlings and Bryan Chandler Geerlings of Newnan; and grandfather Duane Gray Meads of Piedmont, AL.
Spencer grew up in Newnan, where he attended The Heritage School and Landmark Christian School, graduating in 2014 with highest honors. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mercer University. During his life, he excelled academically and athletically and was enthusiastic about physical fitness, aviation, and all types of racing. He was excited about his future career as a pilot and was employed flying Learjets at Phoenix Air Group based in Cartersville, GA. He was also recently hired as a driving instructor at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, GA. Spencer held a strong Christian faith and accomplished many of his goals and ambitions during his 28 years of life, including marrying his lovely wife Gabriela, the woman of his dreams, on May 29, 2022. He also had many cherished friends.
Spencer's Celebration of Life service is Friday June 23, 2023 at 4:00PM ET at Dogwood Church 975 Hwy 74 N. Tyrone, GA 30290. The family will be greeting guests following the service.
As Spencer was passionate about children in need and the welfare of preborn babies, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in his honor to Georgia Agape (www.georgiaagape.org/donate) 3094 Mercer University Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30341) or Georgia Baptist Children's Home (www.georgiachildren.org/donate) P.O. Box 329, Palmetto, GA 30268. Checks may also be mailed to the addresses above.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580