Siglinde Johanna Landshammer Knight, age 84, of Newnan Georgia, passed away Saturday morning, June 17, 2023, at her residence. She passed away peacefully in her sleep.
She was born November 4, 1938 in Bavaria, Germany, to Albert Landshammer and Agnes Köbl Landshammer. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church. She was a stay-at-home wife and mother until 1972 and then worked for over 30 years as a Bank Teller. She always made time to love on her family and friends.
Siglinde Johanna Knight is survived by her daughter, Joni Renata Chamberlin; and sibling Armin Fehlau of Germany; and seven grandchildren: Andrew William Thomas, Kristina Louise Thomas, Kyle Gregory Woolley, Timothy Alexander Williams, Nathan Clark Chamberlin, Rachel Diane Woolley, and Angela Renee Chamberlin; and five great-grandchildren, Graysen James Woolley, Logan Robert Williams, Thomas Alexander Williams, Oliver Payton Williams, and Audrey Reese Thomas. She was preceded in death by daughter Kristina Diane Woolley and husband Timothy Reese Knight.
Siglinde married Timothy in 1957 and they were married until he passed in 2013. They met in Germany while Timothy was serving in the Air Force overseas. They moved to the United States in 1957. They welcomed Joni Renata Chamberlin in 1957 and Kristina Diane Woolley in 1958. She was then recently remarried to Ronald Jones from 2019 to 2020.
Visitation is from 2pm to 4pm, Thursday, June 22, 2023 at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan, Ga 30263. Funeral service will be held at 4pm and burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Siglinde's family will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
