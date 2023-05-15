Shirley Nanoya Fair passed into eternity April 25, 2023, at her daughter’s house in Colorado Springs with her two daughters by her side. She was born in West Hazel, Saskatchewan, on December 18, 1923, to Reginald “Dick” and Eva “Joey” Vale Bridgeman. She moved at eight to Turtleford, Saskatchewan, where she grew up. After graduating from high school in North Battleford she went to secretarial school then worked as an RCAF civilian in Saskatoon where she met the love of her life, George. They were married June 5, 1945, in Prince Edward Island and were married for 64 years until his death. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Robert Vale Bridgeman; her husband, George Eric Fair; her son, Robert Shayne Fair; and her beloved dog, Mia. She is survived by her brother, Donald (Marilyn) Bridgeman of Montreal; daughter-in-law Suzanne Simons of Jasper, Georgia; daughters Merrilee “Mimi” (Lester) Nowell of Colorado Springs; and Deirdre “D.D.” (James) Flack of Watkinsville, Georgia; five grandsons and a granddaughter. She is also survived by nine great grandchildren. Everyone who knew her will miss her stories, which she could relate with her excellent memory even at 99. Shirley went from her birth province to Ontario, Puerto Rico, Georgia, France, Scotland, Delaware and back to Georgia. In Georgia she enjoyed golfing every chance she got! She was very proud of serving as president of her Kiwanis club. She ultimately decided to return to the West and moved to Colorado in 2011 to live out her final years on her terms, which she did in spades, living independently until a month before her death. Services will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Newnan, June 12 at 2:00PM.