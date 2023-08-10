Shirley Ann Whitelaw, 77, passed away on August 5, 2023, surrounded by her family. Shirley was born on November 7, 1945, in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma.
Although Shirley is no longer with us, she is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Joseph Porter Whitelaw, Sr.; her sister, Dorothea Mayes; her two aunts, Lucille Stone, and Ora Lee Mayfield; and her four children, Joseph Whitelaw, Jr., Janet Mcdowell (Nate), Anthony Whitelaw (Felicia), and Felicia Whitelaw; as well as her step-daughter, Anna Jean Lolles. She will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The service to celebrate the life Shirley lived is Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 5:00 PM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 3045 Poplar Rd, Sharpsburg, GA 30277.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580