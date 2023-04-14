Sherrie Carden Drake, age 77, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital with her husband by her side. She was born in LaGrange, GA, on January 15, 1946, to the late William "Bill" Carden and Virginia Collier Carden.
Along with her parents, Sherrie is preceded in death by her children, Christopher Drake and Alexis Drake. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Drake; daughter, Scarlett Drake; cousins, Barbara Barnes of LaGrange, and Jane Adcock of Villa Rica and brothers-in-law, James Drake and Danny Drake, both of Hogansville.
The memorial service celebrating the life Sherrie lived is on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 3:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Sherrie's name to St. Judes Childrens Hospital online at www.stjude.com/donate Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com
