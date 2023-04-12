Severn Jon Martin Richey 11/30/1975-3/24/2023
Severn Jon Martin Richey of Newnan passed away on March 24, 2023. He graduated from East Coweta High School in 1994 and earned a Bachelor’s in Computer Science from University of West Georgia. He did tech support for InComm for about 19 years.
He was someone you could always go to with whatever question you had, be it computer-related, sports, music, history-anything. He was very funny, caring, smart and well liked by anyone who met him.
He had a love for offbeat music, Monty Python, silly YouTube channels and completely random but interesting trivia.
He was a loving son, supportive brother, fun uncle, dear friend and devoted husband. He didn’t have any children, but he loved animals and was a “dad” to various cats over the years,
His funeral will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newnan on Saturday, April 15th at 1 p.m.