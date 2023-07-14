Sarah Smitherman passed away July 11, 2023 at the age of 83. She was born November 19, 1940 to the late Viola Crocker and Augusta Renolds.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William "Buddy" Crocker and sister, Ruth Bivins.
She is survived by her husband, David Smitherman; sons, Larry (Angela Helton) Smitherman and Randy (Amanda) Smitherman; grandchildren, Dustin (Amber) Smitherman, Aaron Downey, Skyler Smitherman and Ashleigh Smitherman; great-grandson, Wyatt Bunn and brother, David Crocker.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home in Selma, Alabama with Pastor Aaron Hornsby officiating. Interment will follow at Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande, Alabama. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 12:00 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Stroke Association; P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284.