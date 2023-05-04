Sarah Jane Dalton, better known to friends and family as Jane, went home to be with her savior in the early morning hours on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. She was born on September 6, 1939, in Newnan, GA to the late James Hoke Smith and Irene Tarleton Smith.
Along with her parents, Jane is preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy Tarleton Smith and William "Billy" Frank Smith. Jane is survived by her sister, Margaret Shaddix, and her brother David H. Smith, Sr. Jane never had any children of her own, but she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews that she loved and cherished like they were hers. She will be forever loved and missed by all that knew her.
The memorial service celebrating the life Jane lived is Friday, May 5, 2023, at 4:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan with Rev. Donny Smith and Rev. J.R. Smallwood officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 PM until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Jane's name to Solid Rock Baptist Church, 2677 GA 34, Newnan, GA 30263. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
