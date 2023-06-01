It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sandra Neal Wood, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She departed from this world on June 1, 2023, at the age of 76. Sandra's journey on Earth may have come to an end, but her memory will forever remain in our hearts.
Sandra was born August 20, 1946, to the late Courtney Crawford Neal and Alice Ruth Neal in Conroe, Texas. Even though she was a resident of Georgia, she always remained a Texan at heart. Sandra's greatest joy came from her family. Sandra was a loving sister to Bart Neal (Edith), the late Terry Neal (Judy), and Lisa Wenglar (Mike). She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Harold "Buck" Wood, Jr., for over 50 years. Their love was an enduring example of a strong and loving partnership. Sandra's unwavering dedication to her children, Tracy Cooper, Jennifer Young (Jonathan), Matthew Wood (Jessie), and Michael Wood (Stephanie), was evident in her tireless support and encouragement throughout their lives. She was a pillar of strength and a beacon of love, guiding them through both triumphs and tribulations. Sandra was a beloved Mamaw to Courtney Brawner (Wes), Aubrey Wood, Baylie Young, Mason Young, Ansley Wood, and Tanner Wood, always showering them with love and affection. Sandra was also a cherished great-grandmother and step-grandmother to Mackenzie Brawner, Kaeleigh Brawner, Addison Brawner, Sutton Brawner, Lauren Maier, and Landen Maier.
Sandra's warmth and kindness extended far beyond her immediate family. She was a cherished friend, always ready to lend a listening ear or a helping hand to anyone in need. Her gentle presence and infectious laughter brightened the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Sandra Wood leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and resilience that will forever be etched in the heart of those who were fortunate enough to know her. Though her absence will be deeply felt, her spirit will live on through the lives she touched and the memories she created.
