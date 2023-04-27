Sandra Coggin Feltman, 74, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 at her home in Newnan. She was born April 16, 1949 in Newnan to the late Raymond Davis Coggin & Eula Gray Coggin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Eugene Earnest Feltman, sister, Connie Neill, and brother-in-law, Harmon Neill.
Mrs. Feltman grew up in Newnan. She was a former member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and Middle Cross Baptist Church. At the time of her passing, she was an active member of Elim Baptist Church.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023 in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Gilbert & Rev. Michael Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The visitation is Sunday evening between 6-8 at McKoon Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
Survivors include children, Laura Leigh (Frankie) Baker, Ronda Faye (John) Monroe, Wanda Kaye (Lamar) Coursey, Benjamin Davis (Briana) Feltman; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Coggin Williams; sisters-in-law, Ann (Wendell) Horton, Susan Mirabella Bunn; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580