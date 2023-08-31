It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ronald Gene Burdett, who departed from this world surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 61 years of age. Ronald was born on September 8, 1961, in Duluth, Georgia. He lived a life filled with adventure, leaving an indelible mark on the lives he touched.
Ron Burdett is survived by his children, Christina Burdett from Athens, Chandler Burdett from Monroe, parents James and Patricia Burdett of Peachtree City, sister, Pamela Burdett Fincher (Bobby) of Fayetteville, nephews William and Brian Fincher and niece, Victoria Fincher who will cherish his memory for the rest of their lives.
The funeral service for Ronald Burdett will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 656 Roscoe Rd, Newnan, GA 30263, at 2:00 PM.
