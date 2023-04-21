Mr. Robert "Rob" Wayne Kornacki Sr., 60, of Sharpsburg, Georgia, formerly of Calumet City, Illinois passed away Wednesday April 19, 2023 at Grady Memorial Hospital. He was born December 12, 1962 in South Chicago, Illinois to the late Robert John Kornacki and Katherine Majewski Kornacki. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Dominick John Kornacki, and his sister Judith Kaye Kornacki.
Rob grew up in Calumet City, Illinois and was a 1981 graduate of Thornton Fractional North High School. While in high school he attended Thornton Fractional Township Vocational Center where he mastered his skill in the field of auto body repair. More importantly while walking the halls of T.F. North he met the love of his life, Michele. Soon after school he continued crafting his trade working with his father, Robert, and his cousin John. Over a span of forty years he moved his family from Illinois, to Tennessee, and then on to Georgia continuing his career in the auto body industry.
He was a man who wore many hats: husband, father, Papa, brother, son, and friend. He loved spending time with his family, and drinking ice cold Budweiser. Pops was a hustler by heart and looked for ways to take your money over a good game of pool, foosball, or poker with grand prizes that rewarded a trip to Bermuda or dinner for two at shell gas station.
He is survived by his wife, Michele, and his fifty eleven hundred children Robert (Tiffany) Kornacki Sr., Walter (Brittany) Kornacki, Kaston (Jordan) Kornacki, Kurtis (Ann) Kornacki, and Kristina (Colby) Kornacki. His siblings Janet (Bob) O'hara, Edward (late Laure) Kornacki, Steven (Kim) Kornacki, and David (Dana) Kornacki. Seven grandchildren, with one on the way, and several nieces and nephews.
